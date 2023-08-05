9 Things You And Your BFF Can Do On Friendship Day

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya 

Go ahead and plan a fun-filled day with your BFF, starting with breakfast.

Its the perfect day to take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about your journey.

Create personalised friendship bracelets or keepsakes together.

Enjoy a movie marathon with your favorite films and snacks.

You can try out a new hobby or activity that interests both of you.

 Organise a small picnic or outdoor adventure in nature.

 Have a heart-to-heart conversation and express your gratitude.

 Treat yourselves to a spa day or pampering session.

 End the day with a heartfelt toast to your beautiful friendship.