9 Things You And Your BFF Can Do On Friendship Day
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Go ahead and plan a fun-filled day with your BFF, starting with breakfast.
Its the perfect day to take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about your journey.
Create personalised friendship bracelets or keepsakes together.
Enjoy a movie marathon with your favorite films and snacks.
You can try out a new hobby or activity that interests both of you.
Organise a small picnic or outdoor adventure in nature.
Have a heart-to-heart conversation and express your gratitude.
Treat yourselves to a spa day or pampering session.
End the day with a heartfelt toast to your beautiful friendship.