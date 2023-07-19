9 Things You Should Do Right After A Breakup
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to allow yourself to grieve and process your emotions fully.
Remember to reach out to friends and family for emotional support.
Take time for self-care and focus on your well-being.
You must remove or limit contact with your ex-partner on social media.
You must reflect on the relationship and learn from the experience
One must engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy to stay distracted.
Do seek professional counselling if needed to cope with emotions.
Always surround yourself with positive and uplifting influences.
Please embrace the opportunity for personal growth and new beginnings.