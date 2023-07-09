9 Tips for Glowy Skin in Monsoon
9 Tips for Glowy Skin in Monsoon
Use Soap-Free Cleansers
Cleansers without soap are kind to the skin and don't remove its natural oils, which are vital in every season.
Exfoliation is essential
You should incorporate routine exfoliation improves skin radiance and aids in removing dead skin cells.
Use minimal makeup
Additionally to perhaps clogging your skin pores, heavy makeup looks won't stay in place.
Apply a clay mask
Utilise a clay mask as part of your monsoon skin care regimen to absorb all the extra oil and prevent greasiness.
Moisturiser is key
To maintain the health of your skin, use a light, non-greasy solution that contains natural components like aloe gel.
Apply toner
For healthy, non-greasy skin during the monsoon season, make sure to include an alcohol-free toner in your skincare.
Dont skip lips
To get rid of dryness and flaky skin, use a lip cleanser, and apply lip balm every day, especially at night.
Include vitamin C
To offer you glowing skin, vitamin C fights microorganisms, prevents the onset of ageing, and minimises scars and blemishes.
