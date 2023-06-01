9 Tips For Healthy Hair

Since protein makes up the majority of hair, make sure to consume at least 45 grams of protein each day.
Hair shedding may result from a zinc deficiency. To prevent hair loss, include nuts like Brazil nuts, walnuts, pecans, and almonds in your diet.
Increasing your omega-3 fatty acid intake may increase your sebaceous glands and hair follicles.
While those with dry hair may only need to shampoo occasionally, those with oily hair may need to do it daily.
Try to stay away from shampoos that contain abrasive compounds like sodium or ammonium lauryl sulphates.
Not everyone needs to condition their hair every time they wash it, just like with hair washing.
Be gentle with wet hair because it is three times more likely to break. Avoid overly rubbing wet hair with a towel.
If you dye your hair, pick a colour that is no more than three shades different from your original hair colour.
To maintain healthy hair and avoid split ends, have regular haircuts – every 10 to 12 weeks.
