9  Tips To Ace A Beach Holiday

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Pack sunscreen and reapply frequently for sun protection.

 Carry beachwear and accessories like hats and sunglasses.

Do  stay hydrated with plenty of water throughout the day.

 Carry a beach bag with essentials like towels and snacks.

 Choose water-safe activities like swimming and snorkelling

Research and respect local beach rules and guidelines.

You must embrace a laid-back attitude and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.

 Do capture memories with a waterproof camera or phone case.

One must  plan beach games or activities to keep everyone entertained.