9 Tips To Ace A Beach Holiday
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Pack sunscreen and reapply frequently for sun protection.
Carry beachwear and accessories like hats and sunglasses.
Do stay hydrated with plenty of water throughout the day.
Carry a beach bag with essentials like towels and snacks.
Choose water-safe activities like swimming and snorkelling
Research and respect local beach rules and guidelines.
You must embrace a laid-back attitude and enjoy the relaxing atmosphere.
Do capture memories with a waterproof camera or phone case.
One must plan beach games or activities to keep everyone entertained.