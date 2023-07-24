9 Tips to Avoid
Eye Infection
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes
: Refrain from rubbing or touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as it can introduce harmful bacteria and viruses.
Use Clean Towels and Linens
: Change and wash towels, pillowcases, and bed linens regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria.
Avoid Sharing Eye Makeup
: Sharing eye makeup can spread bacteria. Use your own makeup products, especially mascara and eyeliner.
Keep Contact Lenses Clean
:
If you wear contact lenses, follow proper cleaning and disinfection routines as instructed by your eye care professional.
Protect Your Eyes Outdoors
: Wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful sun rays and prevent dust and debris from entering your eyes.
Eliminate pests
: Regularly clean your home, to remove pest attractants like flies and mosquitoes, who can carry harmful eye infection causing bacteria and viruses.
Maintain a mold-free environment
: It is essential for good indoor air quality and overall health. Mould particles can get into eyes and cause infection.
Avoid Smoking
: Smoking can increase the risk of eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration.
Visit a doctor
: If you have eye pain, redness or any kind of inflammation, immediately seek a doctor’s help.