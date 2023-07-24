9 Tips to Avoid Eye Infection

Producer:  Peuli Bakshi

Avoid Rubbing Your Eyes: Refrain from rubbing or touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as it can introduce harmful bacteria and viruses.

Use Clean Towels and Linens: Change and wash towels, pillowcases, and bed linens regularly to prevent the buildup of bacteria.

Avoid Sharing Eye Makeup: Sharing eye makeup can spread bacteria. Use your own makeup products, especially mascara and eyeliner.

Keep Contact Lenses Clean: If you wear contact lenses, follow proper cleaning and disinfection routines as instructed by your eye care professional.

Protect Your Eyes Outdoors: Wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful sun rays and prevent dust and debris from entering your eyes.

Eliminate pests: Regularly clean your home, to remove pest attractants like flies and mosquitoes, who can carry harmful eye infection causing bacteria and viruses.

Maintain a mold-free environment: It is essential for good indoor air quality and overall health. Mould particles can get into eyes and cause infection.

Avoid Smoking: Smoking can increase the risk of eye diseases like cataracts and macular degeneration.

Visit a doctor: If you have eye pain, redness or any kind of inflammation, immediately seek a doctor’s help.