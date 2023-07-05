9 Tricks To Get Rid Of A Headache
Start by drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated and alleviate headache symptoms.
Go on to apply a cold or warm compress to your forehead or neck to relieve tension.
Take a short break and practice deep breathing or relaxation techniques so that you can reduce stress.
Try massaging your temples or the base of your skull to release tension and ease headache pain.
Try consuming available pain relievers that can be easily bought in a drug store, following the recommended dosage and nothing beyond that.
Find a quiet, dark room to rest and minimise sensory stimuli that may exacerbate the headache.
Apply peppermint or lavender essential oils to your temples for their soothing and analgesic properties.
Use a cold pack or a frozen vegetable wrapped in a towel to numb the area and reduce inflammation.
Avoid major triggers like caffeine, alcohol, bright lights, and loud noises that can worsen your headache.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More