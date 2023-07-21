Producer: Priyanka Das
EditorManuj Yadav
9 Tips To Grow Plants Faster At Home
Choose the seeds wisely. They come in all shapes and sizes, and are inexpensive.
The right soil mix is a key requirement for the optimum growth of your chosen plant.
Timely watering of your plant is a mandate you must follow.
Feed your plants regularly. Fertilizers provide the nutrients; choose them with care.
Another key element is light. Sunlight is required for the process of photosynthesis.
Take care to keep plants in the right temperature. When it’s too cold, it is advisable to invest in some heat lamps.
Choose plants that thrive in your location.
Space your plants corrcectly. If they are planted too close to each other, it’ll be detrimental to their growth.
Preventive pest control is another important aspect of gardening. If you do not control, pests can totally destroy all produce.