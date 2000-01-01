9 Tips To Have Healthy Hair
When your hair is wet it is more vulnerable to breakage. Always brush knots out of your hair when it's dry.
It's important that your scalp gets hydration so leave your conditioned for a minute before washing.
Use a moisturizing hair mask or deep conditioner at least once a week.
Incorporate coconut oil, argan oil, aloe, or spirulina into your regimen.
Eating a balanced diet of protein-rich food is important to keep your hair healthy.
Eat berries, spinach, and avocados, and vitamins C and E rich food which boosts collagen production.
Avoid showering in extremely hot water, it weakens your hair.
Never forget to massage your scalp when you're shampooing.
If possible, sleep on a silk pillow cover as it will be gentle with your hair.
