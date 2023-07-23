9 Tips To Make Your Hair Shinier And Softer
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always rinse hair with cool water to seal the cuticles and add shine.
Try and use a sulphate-free shampoo for gentle cleansing and nourishment.
Make sure to apply a deep conditioning treatment weekly to moisturise hair.
Do limit heat styling to prevent damage and retain natural shine.
Always try and use a boar bristle brush or your fingers to distribute natural oils evenly.
Make sure to avoid excessive brushing, which can cause breakage and frizz.
Always incorporate hair masks with natural ingredients like honey or avocado.
Protect hair from UV rays and pollution with hats or scarves.
Trim regularly to remove split ends and maintain hair health.