9 Tips To Make Your Relationship Better With Your Partner
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Two people in a relationship need to Communicate openly and honestly with each other.
You need to show appreciation and express love regularly.
Do prioritise quality time together to strengthen your bond.
Be supportive and understanding during difficult times.
You need to respect each other’s individuality and personal boundaries.
Always work as a team to tackle challenges and make decisions.
You must practice active listening and validate each other’s feelings.
Every once in a while surprise each other with thoughtful gestures and surprises.
Never fret to seek professional help if needed to improve communication and understanding.