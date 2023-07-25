ways to nourish your hair
Using warm oil is a super simple yet effective tip to nourish hair.
Oil that is warm to the touch penetrates deeper into the scalp.
Always use gentle natural shampoos.
Never forget to condition your hair after shampoo.
Conditioners protect the shaft of your hair from damage and retains hydration.
Using a hydrating hair mask locks in the moisture in your hair.
After treating your hair, it is important to lock in the nourishment with a serum.
Avoid using excessive heat on your hair as it harms it a lot.
If you do need to use heat, always use a heat protectant first and use extra-nourishing products after.