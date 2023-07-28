9 Tips To Stay Active And Fit
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Engage in regular exercise for cardiovascular health and fitness.
You must follow a balanced diet with nutrient-rich foods for energy.
Do stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day.
Incorporate strength training to build and tone muscles.
Prioritise quality sleep for physical and mental recovery.
Take short breaks and stretch during long periods of sitting.
Try and explore fun activities like dancing or sports for enjoyment.
Set realistic fitness goals to stay motivated and focused.
You can find a workout buddy or join fitness classes for accountability.