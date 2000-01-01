9 Tips To Stay
Healthy In Monsoon
To increase your immunity
increase your Vitamin C
intake this monsoon.
Stay hydrated but drink
only boiled or purified
water.
Consume probiotics to
improve your gut health.
As enticing as it may
look, try to avoid
junk food.
Remember to bathe with
a disinfectant like Dettol,
Savlon or Betadine, every
time you get wet.
It is important to
thoroughly scrub your fruits
and vegetables under running
water before consuming them.
Exercising not only helps
you lose weight or stay in
shape, but it is also great
for your immunity.
Wash or sanitize your
hands regularly before
eating anything.
Mosquitoes can bite you
anywhere, so generously
apply mosquito repellants
when you go out.
