Use colour-safe shampoo and conditioner to prevent fading and maintain vibrancy.
Minimize washing frequency to preserve colour and natural oils, opting for dry shampoo if needed.
Protect your hair from UV rays by wearing a hat or using UV-protective hair products.
Avoid hot water when washing hair as it can strip colour, opt for lukewarm water instead.
Use a wide-toothed comb or brush to prevent breakage and minimize damage to coloured strands.
Apply a deep conditioning treatment regularly to nourish and hydrate colour-treated hair.
Limit heat styling and use heat protectant sprays or serums to minimize colour damage.
Avoid chlorine and saltwater, or protect hair with a swim cap or leave-in conditioner before swimming.
Schedule regular touch-ups and salon appointments to maintain colour freshness and address any potential damage.
