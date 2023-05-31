Visit In South India
9 Best Tourist Spots To
Alappuzha, also known as Alleppey, is a popular tourist destination in Kerala. It is known as the Venice of the East. It is nothing short of a marvel, nestled within lush surroundings.
Alleppy
Coorg
Coorg draws tourists from India and other countries because of its coffee and tea plantations, gushing rivers, peaceful meadows, overflowing lakes, and stunning waterfalls.
Kabini
Kabini is renowned for its distinctive experiences and for having one of India’s rarest wildlife reserves. It is one of the best locations in Karnataka to escape the bustle of the city.
It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in South India due to the misty hills coated in fog and the chilly temperature.
Kodaikanal
Wayanad, a well-known tourist destination in South India, is known for its unique flora and fauna and is tucked away in and around the lush green forests of the Western Ghats.
Wayanad
Ooty, a stunning visual getaway in Tamil Nadu, is known as the “Queen of the Hills." Officially called as Udhakamandalam, it is regarded as South India’s top destination for honeymooners.
Ooty
Kumarakom is a delight for the senses because to its abundance of palm palms, verdant meadows, and a long stretch of backwaters.
Kumarakom
Thanjavur, a history town in Tamil Nadu, is a sought-after travel destination in South India that offers a variegated perspective of the local religion and architectural wonders.
Thanjavur
Munnar
Munnar, which is well-known for being a honeymoon destination, is a location that charmed tourists with its stunning beauty and serene atmosphere.
