Earl Grey: A classic tea blend infused with bergamot oil for a distinctive citrusy flavour.
Green Tea: Known for its antioxidants and refreshing taste, green tea offers a delicate, grassy flavour profile.
Chamomile: Perfect for relaxation, chamomile tea has a soothing and floral taste that can help with sleep.
Peppermint: Invigorating and refreshing, peppermint tea aids digestion and provides a cooling sensation.
Rooibos: An herbal tea from South Africa, rooibos has a naturally sweet and nutty flavour.
Jasmine Tea: Fragrant and aromatic, jasmine tea is made by blending green tea leaves with jasmine flowers.
Hibiscus: Vibrantly coloured and tart, hibiscus tea offers a tangy flavour and is packed with vitamin C.
Chai: A spiced tea blend originating from India, chai is infused with warming spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger.
Oolong: A partially oxidized tea, oolong falls between green and black teas, offering a complex flavour profile.
