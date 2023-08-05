9 Types Of Cocktails You Can Savour This Weekend
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Mojito is refreshing and perfect for warm summer evenings.
Margarita is a tangy and delightful tequila-based cocktail.
Sangria is always a brilliant choice to lift up the spirit.
Cosmopolitan is a fruity flavoured vodka-based delight.
Piña Colada will give you all the right tropical feels.
Negroni is a bitter and balanced gin-based aperitif.
Daiquiri is simple and yet a delicious rum-based cocktail.
Old-fashioned is one of those concoctions that is an acquired taste.
Mai Tai is yet another tropical cocktail that you can indulge in.