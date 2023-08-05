9 Types Of Cocktails You Can Savour This Weekend

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

 Mojito is refreshing and perfect for warm summer evenings.

Margarita is a tangy and delightful tequila-based cocktail.

Sangria is always a brilliant choice to lift up the spirit.  

Cosmopolitan is a fruity flavoured vodka-based delight.  

 Piña Colada will give you all the right tropical feels. 

 Negroni is a bitter and balanced gin-based aperitif.

 Daiquiri is simple and yet a delicious rum-based cocktail.

Old-fashioned is one of those concoctions that is an acquired taste. 

Mai Tai is yet another  tropical cocktail that you can indulge in. 