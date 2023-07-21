unknown facts about india
Up until 1896, India was the only source for diamonds to the world.
The art of Navigation was born in the river Sindh 6000 years ago.
Earliest reservoir and dam for irrigation was built in Saurashtra.
Usage of anesthesia was well known in ancient India.
India was the richest country on earth until the time of British invasion in the early 17th Century.
The University of Nalanda built in the 4th century BC.
the holy city of Varanasi has over 23,000 temples.
The popular game “Snakes and Ladders” originated in India.
Varanasi is the most ancient surviving city in the world.