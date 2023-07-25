unknown facts about pasta
There are over 600 types of pasta, and some have over 1300 names.
Before the invention of machinery pasta was kneaded by foot.
Al dente pasta not only tastes better, it keeps you full longer.
There are approximately 350 shapes of pasta around the world.
October 25 is World Pasta Day.
Italy produces between 1,700,000 and 3,300,000 tons of pasta per year.
The most popular brand of dried pasta in Italy is Barilla.
The three most popular shapes of pasta are spaghetti, macaroni, and penne.
Thomas Jefferson Brought Pasta to America.