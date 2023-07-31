9 Vegetables To Consume If You Are Planning To Shed Weight
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Leafy greens like spinach and kale are low in calories.
Bell peppers provide vitamins and add color to dishes.
Broccoli is high in fiber and keeps you feeling full.
Zucchini can be a healthy alternative to pasta dishes.
Cauliflower is versatile and can replace rice or mashed potatoes.
Cucumbers are hydrating and low in calories.
Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants and flavour.
Asparagus supports metabolism and has a mild taste.
Brussel sprouts are nutrient-dense and aid weight loss.