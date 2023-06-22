9 Ways to Avoid Cancer

Avoid tobacco products and
secondhand smoke, as
smoking is a leading cause of
various cancers.
Adopt a balanced diet and engage in regular physical activity to maintain a healthy weight, as obesity is linked to an increased risk of certain cancers.
Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of several cancers, so it's best to moderate your alcohol intake.
Limit exposure to ultraviolet (UV)
radiation from the sun and tanning
beds, and use sunscreen,
protective clothing, and
sunglasses when outdoors.
Get vaccinated against viruses that can cause cancer, such as hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV).
Reduce your risk of sexually transmitted infections, including HPV, by practicing safe sex and getting regular check-ups.
Engage in regular physical activity to lower the risk of various cancers, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.
Minimize exposure to harmful
chemicals and toxins, such as
asbestos, benzene, and radon,
which are known to increase the
risk of cancer.
Participate in age-appropriate cancer screenings, such as mammograms for breast cancer, and Pap tests for cervical cancer, to detect cancer early when treatment is most effective.
