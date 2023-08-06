9 Ways To Be A Good Friend
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to listen actively and be genuinely present during conversations.
Learn to offer support and encouragement to your friends during both good and bad times.
Do respect boundaries and be understanding of their needs.
Be reliable and keep your promises and commitments.
Do not forget to celebrate all the good moments together.
Offer constructive feedback with kindness and honesty.
You need to be be trustworthy and keep their confidences safe.
Show empathy and compassion in times of distress.
Be open-minded and non-judgmental, respecting their choices.