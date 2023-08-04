9 Ways To Boost Your Heart Health
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to engage in regular aerobic exercise for cardiovascular fitness.
Try and maintain a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
Do reduce salt intake to promote healthy blood pressure levels.
Incorporate Omega-3 fatty acids for heart health from fish or flaxseed.
Quit smoking to lower the risk of heart disease.
Learn to manage stress through relaxation techniques and hobbies
Monitor cholesterol levels and consult a healthcare professional.
One must control blood sugar levels for overall heart health.
Stay hydrated and limit alcohol consumption for heart wellness.