Make an effort to get to know
them. If you like someone and want
to boost your chances of seeing
them, get to know them better.
Maintaining good manners
and adding a sense of humour
always works. It should come
naturally and fit in with how
the conversation is going and
the situation.
The right attitude is to try
to build a strong friendship
first, and anything results
from that effort should just
be a byproduct.
Participating in sports can
be a terrific opportunity to
meet new people and could
be a smart first step.
Sending flowers or chocolates
to someone on their birthday
could also be a smart idea.
Birthdays typically bring out
the best in people.
It takes skill to encourage
someone to feel good about
themselves. However, the
compliments must be
sincere and merited.
Express yourself persuasively.
Clearly or frank communication
of your feelings might be
effective in a new relationship.
Arrange meetups; if they enjoy
camping, go with them on your
excursions. This makes them know
that you will have similar interests,
which may present a potential for
a romantic relationship.
Approaching the person
in question to provide our
friendship and assistance
is not rocket science, like
offering to run errands.
