9 Ways To Cope With Loneliness
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Engage in hobbies or activities you enjoy.
Connect with friends and family regularly.
You can seek support through online communities or forums.
You can try to volunteer and engage in social activities.
Consider adopting a pet for companionship, if you need.
You need to practice mindfulness and self-compassion.
Do not be scared to seek professional help if the need so arises.
Try and limit excessive use of social media, which may worsen loneliness.
Stay optimistic and remember that loneliness is temporary