9 Ways To
De-Stress Yourself
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
If you are feeling stressed, practice deep breathing exercises for instant relaxation.
Try to engage in regular physical activity to reduce stress hormones.
Take some time out to meditate to clear your mind and find inner calmness.
Try and spend time in nature to rejuvenate and de-stress.
When feeling stressed listen to soothing music or calming sounds.
You can try and write in a journal to release pent up emotions and thoughts.
Do not fret to connect with loved ones for emotional support- you will better.
You must take short breaks and engage in your hobbies or interests, it is always nice way to de-clutter your mind.
This is the time to prioritise self-care and get enough restful sleep.