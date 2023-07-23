9 Ways To improve bone health
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Try and consume foods rich in calcium, such as dairy products.
Get enough vitamin D through sunlight exposure or supplements.
Engage in weight-bearing exercises, like walking or jogging.
Include strength training to build and maintain bone density.
Try and quit smoking, as it can weaken bones over time.
Do limit alcohol consumption to support bone health.
One must avoid excessive caffeine, which may interfere with calcium absorption.
Try and incorporate leafy greens and nuts for bone-strengthening nutrients.
Consider getting regular bone density tests to monitor your bone health