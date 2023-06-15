Gut
9 Ways To
Improve Your
Probiotics are the most
recommended supplements
when it comes to improving
gut health.
Asparagus, bananas, whole
grains etc., are rich in fibre
which aids digestion.
Eating a lot of sugar or
artificial sweeteners may
cause gut dysbiosis, so
avoid them.
Studies suggest that stress
does influence your gut
health, so keep calm.
Overconsumption
of antibiotics can
harm your gut
health immensely.
Exercise improves
your gut health, and
controls obesity.
Getting enough good-quality
sleep can improve mood,
cognition, and gut health.
Smoking also affects
your gut health, so it is
time to kick the habit.
A vegetarian diet may
improve gut health due to
the high levels of probiotic
fibre it contains.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More