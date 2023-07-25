keep monsoon illness at bay
Producer: Navneet Vyasan
Avoid ultra-processed foods and eat homemade meals.
Ultra-processed food can include chips, white bread, donuts, cookies etc.
Consume highly nutritious foods and strengthen the immunity.
The spread of malaria can be prevented by keeping such clogged areas clean.
Maintain proper hygiene and sanitation and at the same time use clean water.
Drink boiled, treated or purified water can keep the germs at bay.
Take bath with disinfectants like Dettol.
Fever is the most common occurrence in monsoon so avoid anything extremely cold.
With strong immunity, the body can fight germs by producing antibodies against the released toxins.