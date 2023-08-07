9 Ways To Keep Your Gut Health In Check
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Start by consuming a balanced diet rich in fibre and nutrients.
Try and include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kefir.
You need to stay hydrated to support healthy digestion and gut function.
Minimise processed foods and sugary snacks as much as you can.
You need to manage stress through relaxation techniques such as meditation.
You should consider engaging in regular physical activity for better gut health.
Avoid overusing any antibiotics and consult a doctor when needed.
Chew food thoroughly to aid digestion and nutrient absorption.
You must prioritise sleep to promote a healthy gut microbiome.