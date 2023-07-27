9 Ways To Liven Up Your Sex Life
Producer: Nibandh Vinod
Try incorporating some sensual rituals into your lovemaking.
It may be something as simple as lighting candles and taking a bath together before sex.
Great way to set the mood for some lovin’ is to create a sex playlist.
This can be anything from slow and sultry tracks to upbeat jams that get your
heart racing.
It’s no secret that a little bit of spice in the bedroom can really rev up your sex life.
Roleplay and act out some of your dirtiest fantasies with your partner.
Whether it’s through mutual massage or a therapeutic touch, physical intimacy helps build emotional intimacy.
Communication is key here — it’s important to be open and honest with your partner.
Renewing the love in your relationship doesn’t have to be a difficult task.