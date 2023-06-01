9 Ways To Lose Belly Fat

The key to losing visceral fat seems to lie in a combination of exercise and weight training.
Build a cardio routine of at least 150 minutes per week and add two to three days of whole-body strength training.
Avoid sugar as it is associated with excess weight that’s likely to accumulate around your waist.
Do your best to de-stress if you want to lose weight. Try yoga, meditation and therapy.
Eating foods high in fibre like chickpeas, lentils and bananas can help you feel fuller longer.
Building a well-balanced diet that includes whole grains, fruits and vegetables leads to more fibre in our diets.
If you’re a heavy drinker, you may have more belly fat than social or casual drinkers. So avoid it.
Make sure you add protein to your meals. Options include meat, fish, eggs, dairy and beans.
Protein helps keep you feeling satiated, lowers hunger hormone levels and may even help you eat less.
