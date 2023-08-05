9 Ways To MEND A BROKEN FRIENDSHIP
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
You need to begin by reflecting on what led to the rift and your feelings.
You need to initiate open and honest communication with your friend.
Try to empathetically listen to their perspective and feelings.
You should apologise sincerely if you were in the wrong.
Make sure to give each other space and time to process emotions.
Try and focus on the positive aspects of your friendship.
You can plan a neutral meet-up to discuss and reconcile.
Do be patient and understanding during the healing process.
Both of you should work together to rebuild trust and strengthen the bond.