9 Ways To Practice The Act Of
Self Love
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Prioritise self-care and make time for relaxation and rejuvenation.
Practice positive self-talk and challenge negative thoughts.
Set healthy boundaries and learn to say ‘NO’ when necessary.
Engage in activities that bring joy and fulfilment to your life.
Nurture your body with nutritious foods and regular exercise.
Learn to accept and embrace your flaws and imperfections with compassion.
You need to surround yourself with supportive and uplifting people.
Cultivate gratitude and focus on the positives in your life.
Learn to forgive yourself for past mistakes and practice self-compassion.