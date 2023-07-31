9 Ways To Properly Nourish Your Hair
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Always use a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner for gentle cleansing.
Apply a nourishing hair mask weekly for deep hydration.
Massage the scalp to stimulate blood flow and promote growth.
Trim regularly to prevent split ends and maintain health.
Protect hair from heat and UV damage with products or accessories.
Avoid excessive brushing, especially on wet hair, to prevent breakage.
Include protein-rich foods in your diet for hair strength.
Stay hydrated to support overall hair health and shine.
Use natural oils like coconut or argan oil for extra nourishment.