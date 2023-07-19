9 Ways to Relieve Your House of Excess Moisture This Monsoon
Producer: Riya Ashok Madayi
Regularly ventilate your home. Every morning, leave the doors and windows open for 10 to 15 minutes, or utilise a ventilation system.
Use heaters with reduced emissions and energy consumption. Every room that is being utilised should be heated to at least 18°C.
Use a drying rack or line underneath a verandah, garage or carport that is covered. If it’s raining or you need to finish them off, only use the dryer.
Utilise range hoods and extractor fans. Ensure that they are adequate for the task, are routinely cleaned, and direct air to the outside rather than your ceiling area.
Before taking a shower or bath, turn on the bathroom fan. Close the door and slightly enlarge the window.
When cooking, cover pots with lids. This aids in preventing steam leakage.
In the winter, move furniture away from walls. Mould will be discouraged by a 10 cm gap, especially on exterior walls.
Wardrobes should be somewhat open. Air movement helps prevent mould from forming on cloth.
On rainy days, use a dehumidifier. Although it will lessen condensation, this won’t eliminate a moisture issue.