9 Ways To Surprise Your Partner On A Holiday

Producer:  Shreeja Bhattacharya

Beautifully plan a surprise getaway to their dream destination.

Do not forget to  prepare a heartfelt, handwritten love letter or poem.

You must organise a romantic candlelit dinner at a scenic location.

Even though it is tedious, try and create a personalised photo album with cherished memories.

Surprise them with tickets to their favourite event or show.

You can also give couple’s spa session a try in order to have a relaxing time.  

Spend more time with your partner than you usually do and have a cosy time together.

Picnics are always romantic and you can try to organise for your partner too. 

Gifts are always an added bonus. 