9 Ways To Surprise Your Partner On A Holiday
Producer: Shreeja Bhattacharya
Beautifully plan a surprise getaway to their dream destination.
Do not forget to prepare a heartfelt, handwritten love letter or poem.
You must organise a romantic candlelit dinner at a scenic location.
Even though it is tedious, try and create a personalised photo album with cherished memories.
Surprise them with tickets to their favourite event or show.
You can also give couple’s spa session a try in order to have a relaxing time.
Spend more time with your partner than you usually do and have a cosy time together.
Picnics are always romantic and you can try to organise for your partner too.
Gifts are always an added bonus.