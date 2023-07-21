Producer: Priyanka Das
Editor: Sujata Singh
9 Wonderful Benefits of Kumkumadi Oil
Saffron, one of the numerous potent Ayurvedic components included in Kumkumadi oil, has the ability to improve skin tone.
Kumkumadi oil, an Ayurvedic elixir, works well for a variety of skincare issues, including hyperpigmentation, age spots, dark spots, acne scars, fine lines, and dark circles.
Depending on your skin type and concerns, you can use this facial oil both day and night.
For the best results, use Kumkumadi oil after cleansing your skin with a light cleanser devoid of sulphates.
With regular usage, Kumkumadi oil imparts Tvagarasayan qualities, which refer to skin fortification and aid in skin upkeep and age-reversal.
Kumkumadi oil acts as a natural highlighter, may be applied beneath makeup for an instant glow, and forms a barrier to shield your skin from corrosive substances.
To acquire youthful, beautiful, and shining skin, use Kukumadi oil for mukha abhyanga, or facial massage, as frequently as possible or at least once a week.
Beginning three months before the wedding, incorporate Kumkumadi oil into your daily skincare routine to produce a permanent bridal glow.
Kumkumadi oil, which facilitates deeper penetration in skin cells and encourages repair, can be applied to washed skin before bed for dry & mature skin types, and left on overnight.