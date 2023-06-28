9 Words To
Never Use For
Your Child
Selfish
It is wrong to assume all children to be givers. Till the age of 3, they do not have a sense of understanding other's feelings. The habit of sharing only comes with proper parenting.
Liar
It is important for parents to create a space for their children where they can talk freely. One should not label their child as a 'liar' as this might affect their confidence and self-esteem.
Crybaby
Expressing emotions is a very humane characteristic. Do not rebuke or shame your child for crying as this might affect their emotional growth.
Failure
This can have a major impact on a child's mental health. Every child has their own meter of growth. It is important to not label them as a failure for their inability to do a particular task.
Bossy
If your child is assertive and has skills of leadership from a very young age then make sure to rightly nurture that. If you label them as bossy instead, it will suppress their leadership skills.
Stupid
Labelling your children with words that demean their intelligence can have adverse affects on their growth and level of confidence. Be careful of words like these in front of them.
Dramatic
What might be petty to you might not be so to your child. Always validate their emotions and expressions to varying situations and try not to call them as dramatic for being overwhelmed.
Lazy
If your child is not very active do not just label them as lazy, as this might aggravate the trait among them. Instead try and involve them in activities so that they are more active and sporty.
Spoiled
If you think your child is spoiled
and stubborn then try focusing
on the way you are raising
them. If you blame your child
for being spoiled then it worsen
the trait in them.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More