9 Worst Moms Of The Animal Kingdom
Cuckoos are infamous for their mothering habits. The mother lays her eggs in other birds’ nests, continuing to lead a carefree single life.
The cuddly
pandas
are negligent mothers. They often only care for one cub, leaving the weaker cub/s to fend for themselves.
House
sparrows
are known to kill the chicks fathered by her mate with other partners, so that her partner ends up taking care of their own kids.
Harp seals
care for their kids for 12 straight days, and then leave to mate again. Unfortunately, 30% of the little pups die left to fend for themselves.
Black bears
usually have 2-3 cubs at a time. If, however, they give birth to just one, they often abandon it.
Black eagles
remain silent spectators even if their chicks fight and end up killing each other. They are not known to break the squabbles.
Rabbit
mothers leave their burrow immediately after giving birth, only to retun each day for a few minutes to feed the young ones.
Burrying beetles
often feed only the ones that get her attention; the rest are eaten by the mother herself.
Skinks end up eating their yet-to-hatch eggs to protect them from other predators.