Aaj Ka Panchang, 11 August, 2023
The Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha will be observed on Friday, August 11, according to Drik Panchang.
Krishna Ekadashi is considered good for most auspicious activities.
The sun is expected to rise at 5:48 AM, and the sunset is predicted to occur at 7:05 PM.
The moon is likely to rise at 1:48 AM on August 12 and is anticipated to set at 3:39 PM.
The Ekadashi Tithi is expected to continue up to a full night.
The moon’s position is predicted to be in the Vrishabha Rashi till 4:58 PM.
As for the sun, it is predicted to be observed in the Karka Rashi.
The Brahma Muhurta, a lucky time, is likely to be between 4:22 AM and 5:05 AM.
The Rahu Kalam will be between 10:47 AM and 12:06 PM, which is regarded as an unfavourable time.
