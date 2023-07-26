Aaj Ka Panchang, July 26, 2023
Ashtami Tithi and the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha will be observed on Wednesday, July 26.
The Shukla Ashtami Tithi is considered auspicious, bringing good luck for various activities.
On this particular day, Hindus will be celebrating a festival called Adhika Masik Durgashtami.
The sun will rise at 5:39 AM and set at 7:16 PM. The moon will rise at 1:00 PM and set at 12:09 AM on July 27.
The Ashtami Tithi will continue until 3:52 PM, and thereafter, the Navami Tithi will commence.
The favourable Swati Nakshatra will last until 1:10 AM on July 27, after which the auspicious Nakshatra— Vishakha will begin.
During this period, the moon will be in the Tula Rashi (Libra), and the sun is expected to be in the Karka Rashi (Cancer).
The Brahma Muhurta, an auspicious time for spiritual activities, is expected to occur from 4:16 AM to 4:57 AM.
The Rahu Kalam will occur from 12:27 PM to 2:10 PM. It is considered inauspicious for initiating new ventures.