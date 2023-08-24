Alia Bhatt Is the Real Chaand and Here Is Proof
Producer: Riya Ashok
The 69th National Award for Best Actress is given to Alia Bhatt for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi.
There is no such thing as too much white, as Alia’s promotional attires, which was styled by celebrities Ami Patel and Garima Garg, showed.
Even though the colour doesn’t change, it’s impossible to overlook the distinctiveness of the witty patterns.
This understated white saree was accessorised with an equally understated blouse and dramatic House of Shikha Polki earrings.
Alia has always preferred pastel colours.This time, she was finished off by some baby pink roses.
In her subsequent outfit, Alia painted a gorgeous image in an Anavila saree.
Bhatt made a compelling argument for minimalism by wearing a white saree by Kshitij Jalori with a straightforward black border.
Alia made a strong Indian impression on the red carpet of the Berlin Film Festival wearing a sequin saree.
The actress wore a white custom-made sheer muslin jamdani woven saree by Madhurya Creations while promoting her movie in Kolkata.
Last but not least, the diva wore an ethnic white suit by Devnaagri to the film premiere.