ANIMALS WHO ARE CONSIDERED TO HAVE GREAT MEMORY

ANIMALS WHO ARE CONSIDERED TO HAVE A GREAT MEMORY

eLEPHANTS

Elephants possess remarkable long-term memory, retaining complex spatial and social information exceptionally well.

Dogs

Dogs have always displayed amazing memory-recalling prowess by retaining commands, routines and familiar scents and sights.

Dolphins

Dolphins exhibit impressive memory skills recalling individuals and mastering intricate communication signals.

Chimpanzee

Highly intelligent chimpanzees showcase exceptional memory capabilities, solving puzzles and recalling signs and tools

0RCAS

Orcas, known as killer whales, demonstrate a good memory for hunting strategies, routines and familiar scents.

Ravens

Ravens exhibit amazing memory abilities, remembering specific individuals and strategically getting food.

Octopus

Octopuses showcase great memory skills too by being able to allegedly solve puzzles and have a good ability to recall.

Sea lions

Highly trained sea lions have good memory skills too, they can master tricks in a jiffy and perform intricate sequences.

Bees

Bees, despite their incredibly small sizes have impressive memory capabilities.

