Dogs have always displayed amazing memory-recalling prowess by retaining commands, routines and familiar scents and sights.
Dolphins exhibit impressive memory skills recalling individuals and mastering intricate communication signals.
Highly intelligent chimpanzees showcase exceptional memory capabilities, solving puzzles and recalling signs and tools
Orcas, known as killer whales, demonstrate a good memory for hunting strategies, routines and familiar scents.
Ravens exhibit amazing memory abilities, remembering specific individuals and strategically getting food.
Octopuses showcase great memory skills too by being able to allegedly solve puzzles and have a good ability to recall.
Highly trained sea lions have good memory skills too, they can master tricks in a jiffy and perform intricate sequences.
Bees, despite their incredibly small sizes have impressive memory capabilities.