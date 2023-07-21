Animals With The Strongest Sense Of Smell
Producer: Peuli Bakshi
Several animals have an incredibly strong sense of smell, for finding food, detecting predators, or communicating.
Bear: Bears have an acute sense of smell, allowing them to locate food from miles (estimated 32 kilometers) away.
Shark: Sharks have an incredible sense of smell, especially when it comes to detecting prey. They can detect a single drop of blood in a large waterbody.
Dogs: Dogs are exceptional trackers, with about 300 million scent receptors, useful in detecting faint scents over long distances.
Elephant: They use their sense of smell to find food, detect water sources from far distances, and communicate with other elephants.
Snakes: Snakes have an incredible sense of smell, due to their specialized Jacobson’s organ. They use it to detect prey, predators, and potential mates.
Pigeon: Pigeons have an excellent sense of smell, which allows them to navigate and find their way home over long distances.
Vulture: These scavenging birds have an incredible sense of smell, which enables them to locate carrion from high altitudes, even when it’s hidden from sight.