Astrological Predictions for Friday
ARIES
Today is a day for taking a break. You may feel the need to relax and recharge. Don't be afraid to take some time for yourself to do something you enjoy.
TAURUS
Today is a day for being kind to yourself. You may be feeling down on yourself. Don't be afraid to give yourself a break and to be kind to yourself.
GEMINI
Today is a day for being patient. Don't be afraid to take a deep breath and to be patient with yourself and with others. It will all work out in the end.
CANCER
Today is a day for being forgiving.
You may be holding onto some
grudges. Don't be afraid to
forgive yourself and others.
It will set you free!
LEO
Today is a day for being grateful. You may be taking your life for granted. Don't be afraid to count your blessings and appreciate all that you have. You'll be happier for it.
VIRGO
You may be feeling scattered or overwhelmed. Don't be afraid to take a deep breath and to be present in the moment. It will help you to clear your head and to focus on what's important.
LIBRA
Today is a day for being open-minded.
You may be feeling closed off or
resistant to change. Don't be afraid to
be open to new ideas and to new
experiences. It will help you to grow
and to learn.
SCORPIO
Today is a day for being honest. Don't be afraid to be honest with yourself and with others. It will help you to build trust and to create stronger relationships.
SAGITTARIUS
Today is a day for being positive. You may be feeling pessimistic but don't be afraid to look on the bright side. It will help you to attract good things into your life.
CAPRICORN
Today is a day for being hopeful. You may be feeling discouraged or hopeless. Don't be afraid to have hope for the future. It will help you to stay motivated and to keep moving forward.
AQUARIUS
You may be feeling bored or restless. Don't be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and to try something new. It will help you to grow and to experience new things.
PISCES
Today is a day for being creative. Don't be afraid to let your imagination run wild and to create something new. It will help you to express yourself and to connect with your inner child.
