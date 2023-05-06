Astrological
Predictions For
May 6, 2023
Expect returns on investments to pour in soon, be it emotional or financial. You need to learn to say no to people around you or they may take advantage.
ARIES
You’ve been quite self-absorbed
lately and that may lead to
you being disconnected with
developments around you.
You may receive an offer
worth considering.
TAURUS
People working in finance
sector are likely to have a
stressful time ahead, while
those in academics will
have a busy one.
GEMINI
Old patterns are slowly
changing and you will notice
a new wave of enthusiasm
towards a given task. Being
over-rigid may bring in
trouble, try and stay flexible.
CANCER
Minor conflict can take a
different shape. Try ending the
matter as soon as possible.
People in the art industry may
make some good money.
LEO
Business opportunities are
likely to open up through
places least expected. A
pleasant family get
together is likely.
VIRGO
There are new avenues coming
up if you’re in the field of
theatre, dramatics or acting. A
breakup is indicated and you
must stay emotionally strong.
LIBRA
If you've been hurt by
something in the past, it’s
time for it to be expressed.
You shall experience a
great deal of relief.
SCORPIO
It's a bright day and you
seem to be in alignment
with it. The pending task, the
long forgotten list of work,
shall all get processed
and get into action.
SAGITTARIUS
In case a junior at work brings to
your notice their concern, do find
time to address the problems. If you
are dealing with the stock market
actively, chances are you'll make
some quick money.
CAPRICORN
A long distance relationship
may get a little entangled.
However, this is a very
temporary phase. Stress at
work might become more
than usual.
AQUARIUS
As a group if you’re
planning something, it is
likely to take shape now.
Finances seem to
be healthy.
PISCES
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More