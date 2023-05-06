Astrological Predictions
for May 7, 2023
ARIES
What may have been troubling
you about parents, looks like
getting resolved soon. You may
experience a sense of relief.
TAURUS
A big assignment or opportunity
is headed your way. If you are in
some business, you might have to
double up your deadline demands.
GEMINI
If you’re in the field of new
business development, you might
get to hear of an alliance that will
help showcase your work.
CANCER
You’re likely to meet an
influential person or a celebrity
who you’d been admiring since
a long time. Impromptu trips
and travel is on the cards.
LEO
There seems to be an upward
spike in your luck. Practicing
meditation or any daily spiritual
habit would really be helpful.
VIRGO
Avoid creating any scene in public
places. While dealing with new
acquaintances, make sure you create
a good impression. It's a good time to
entertain yourself and others.
LIBRA
Some negative people may try to
create imbalance in your progress but
that shall eventually be handled. Do
not share everything with everyone.
SCORPIO
Your focus and determination may
help you earn something out of
the line. Financial support shall
reach you but quite unexpectedly.
SAGITTARIUS
If you're in the field of education,
you may have to wait for a few
pending approvals to pace
up your work.
CAPRICORN
It’s a relaxed day. You may have to
take special care of your health. In
case you have applied for loan, you
may have to wait for required
approvals.
AQUARIUS
You need to control your anxiety
and practice some meditation.
There are positive things
coming your way.
PISCES
It’s good not to stretch a matter
for too long. You may be attending
a get together or a party.
Liked What You Saw?
View More
More