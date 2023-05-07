Astrological
Predictions For
May 8, 2023
A new topic of interest may
overpower every other
emotion right now. A well-
wisher is likely to have a
fulfilling time around you.
ARIES
New opening or opportunity
may catch your eye. You might
like to spend most of your
time in a quiet space. A latest
financial scheme may grab
your attention.
TAURUS
A friend or an old colleague
may land up at your place
unannounced. You may stay
distracted due to multiple
tasks at the same time.
GEMINI
There could be a meteoric rise
in your self-confidence. The
money you may have invested
earlier, will begin to show
good results now.
CANCER
You may notice a change in
your overall approach towards a
seemingly difficult task. A good
support from friends may take
you easily to the other side.
LEO
There are new signs of self-
improvement practice. You
may go through some anxiety
in an unexpected situation.
VIRGO
Things might be slightly
premature to be discussed right
now. If an advise is coming
from a family member, you
may choose to listen.
LIBRA
You must watch your
words before questioning
someone else. A tense
situation may keep your
unnecessarily occupied.
SCORPIO
You may experience a mild
disturbance in financial
matters. Your child may
need some urgent
assistance.
SAGITTARIUS
You might not be keen or have the
designated time, but must try to
step out for entertainment. A feeling
of being lost amongst the crowd
may be felt.
CAPRICORN
A prosperous feeling may
help you kickstart your day.
You may also feel like
indulging in shopping
for yourself.
AQUARIUS
Parents may have the last
say in an argument with
you. Someone who you may
have considered close to
you, may ignore you for
some time.
PISCES
